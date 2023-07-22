The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date hopes

If you did not hear the glorious news, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is officially coming to AMC! Now that we know that, it feels right to pose the next big question: When are new episodes going to actually premiere?

Of course, we do hope that we get some more news on this sooner rather than later, but we also recognize that a certain amount of patience may be required here. After all, consider the circumstances that we are all currently in!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY VIDEOS!

For those who do not know for whatever reason, we currently remain very much immersed in both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and those are going to put a lot of limitations on pretty much every show out there when it comes to making new episodes. That includes not only the writing and filming processes, but in many cases post-production since there are parts of it that can require additional writing and acting work.

Our current estimation

If we could see new episodes featuring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan at some point in either the summer or fall of next year, we will be happy. One of the things that does render this more possible, even amidst the strikes that are going on right now, is that we are talking about pretty short seasons. Personally, we’d rather get something in the 8-10 range than what we had for season 1. That would allow us to dive into more of the plot and the characters themselves, but also still allow everyone involved to be able to work on other projects.

Hopefully, by early next year we will have at least a slightly better sense of what is coming, let alone when we could see it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Walking Dead: Dead City getting renewed, plus the Daryl Dixon show

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for more.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







