The Walking Dead: Dead City, Daryl Dixon renewed for season 2!

Just one day removed from the season 1 finale debuting on AMC+, The Walking Dead: Dead City will officially be back for more.

In a statement this afternoon, the network officially confirmed that the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan series will officially be back for another chapter. We don’t think that this comes as all that much of a shock, given that the first season did manage to generate some pretty impressive ratings over the course of its six-episode outing. Beyond that, they also made it clear that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will also be back for another season ahead of its September 10 debut. We don’t think that either one of these announcements come as much of a shock, but it is still very much pleasing to have them!

In a statement talking a little bit further about this news, here is some of what Dan McDermott, the president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, had to say:

“This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September. We can’t wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

Now, with all of this being said…

Can all the networks, studios, and streaming services band together to give writers and actors what they deserve? That is the #1 way to ensure that new episodes happen for this entire franchise sooner rather than later.

What do you think about The Walking Dead: Dead City being renewed for a season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

