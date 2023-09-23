Dancing with the Stars 32 premiere: Still on track to air?

With the Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiere now just three days away, is there more concern that it will be delayed amidst the WGA strike?

As we’ve noted the past few days, this situation is complicated. The ballroom dance competition typically employs one WGA writer, which has led to protests and pickets for its plan to continue forward with its September 26 start. Meanwhile, Veep actor Matt Walsh (who is also a WGA member) has “paused” his involvement in the show, noting that he (like many of us) was not aware that Dancing with the Stars was a WGA show.

There have been reports that the series could be put on hold until the strike is over, but where do things stand? According to Access, there is still optimism that the show can continue forward as planned, and there are no plans to replace Walsh in the cast. We do wonder if he would be able to even compete on Tuesday without rehearsal time, or if the show will just turn the first week into a non-elimination to make it so that he won’t get eliminated for his first dance of the season. (Whether or not the show will even address this situation remains to be seen.)

Now, what we will say at present is simply this: The WGA is continuing talks to end the strike this weekend, and there is a chance a new deal will be reached before the premiere is scheduled to air. The fact that they are even talking this weekend is a sign that everyone thinks that they are close to finish line, and that is fantastic to hear.

(With this being said, the fact that the writers have had to be on strike for almost five months to get what they deserve is rather disheartening, and this sentiment could continue for quite some time.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

