Dancing with the Stars 32 cast: Lele Pons, Harry Jowsey, more!

We knew entering today that the Dancing with the Stars season 32 cast would be revealed on Good Morning America — so who is on board?

Not only did we have a chance to learn the Stars officially competing on the ballroom competition (premiering on September 26), but also the full list of pros! Want to know more? Then take a look below…

Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold

From “The Bachelorette,” Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev

From “Vanderpump Rules,” Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach

NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart

Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong

Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten

Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater

Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki

From “The Brady Bunch,” actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd

So what is our initial takeaway here? Well, for starters, why is Jason Mraz on the show? Granted, you can say that about a few people. For people like Sorvino and Hannigan, this is a chance to take on something when they are unable to work on scripted content during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Meanwhile, Veep star Matt Walsh should be plenty of fun.

As for who could win, we would look towards Gomez right now as a major contender. We’re a little surprised that there aren’t that many athletes on this season; yet, it does feel like there aren’t as many super-obvious ringer contestants like we’ve seen in the past.

