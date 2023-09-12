Dancing with the Stars 32 spoilers: Jamie Lynn Spears joins

One day before the big Dancing with the Stars season 32 cast reveal on Good Morning America, one more celebrity is confirmed!

Today, ABC revealed that Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn Spears is going to be joining the ballroom competition show, which is set to premiere on both ABC and Disney+ on September 26 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. She is going to be paired with Alan Bersten.

Spears’ casting here comes on the heels of the Zoey 101 reunion movie Zoey 102 coming to Paramount+, though of course there are a number of people who know her better for her relationship with her sister Britney. We know that there is a lot of controversy there when it comes to the state of their relationship, but we doubt that the producers are going to lean too much into that on the show itself. (Honestly, we hope that they don’t.)

For those wondering how Jamie Lynn can even be on Dancing with the Stars amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike, the simplest explanation we can offer is that reality / variety shows like this are governed by a separate agreement. This is the same reason why Alfonso Ribeiro is able to continue hosting the show, and why you also have people like Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, and Sofia Vergara over on America’s Got Talent.

As for who will be revealed as a part of the full cast tomorrow, we tend to think that it is going to be a mixture of athletes, reality stars, and potentially a few other performers as well. The only other two people confirmed to be a part of it right now are Charity Lawson of The Bachelorette and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

