Dancing with the Stars 32 cast spoilers: New clues!

As you prepare for the release of the Dancing with the Stars season 32 cast in just a couple of days, do you want some more clues?

Well, let’s just say that today, the official Twitter account for the series is doing whatever it can in order to add to the hype, posting a few rather-cryptic pictures of celebrities and pros with Mirrorball Trophies covering their heads. It looks as though at least one person is reasonably tall, and we wouldn’t be surprised in general if there are multiple athletes in the group.

Given that Ariana Madix only recently met her partner, it feels fair to say that training began recently — which is why more and more rumors are starting to come out now! The Vanderpump Rules star and The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson are the only two contestants 100% confirmed by ABC, and we do imagine in general that this cast could prove to be rather interesting. Actors are still able to participate, as doing Dancing with the Stars does not come into conflict with the contract behind the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, how many will want to? That’s another thing to wonder right now. A number of familiar pros will be back, so you don’t have to worry that much about that.

It does appear that the premiere of season 32 will be here on September 26, though even that is not 100% confirmed as of yet. It’s your guess as much as ours when it comes to why ABC (who is bringing the show back after a year of Disney+ exclusivity) is being so cryptic here, but they may have a promotional blitz in the days leading up to the show airing.

Above all else, we just want the cast to be fun — we really don’t think it benefits much of anyone to have a number of really controversial names in the group.

Related – Check out some more Dancing with the Stars coverage, including some other cast rumors

Who are you hoping to see be a part of Dancing with the Stars season 32?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back to make sure you do not miss any other stories.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







