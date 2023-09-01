Dancing with the Stars season 32 cast reveal: When is it?

We know that there are some cast members revealed already for Dancing with the Stars season 32 — so when will we know the rest?

Of course, it goes without saying that we would like to get some more info here sooner rather than later … but it doesn’t appear as though that is going to happen. Instead, the plan here is for the cast reveal to officially come on Wednesday, September 13 — or, at least that is what was announced earlier this summer, back when Ariana Madix was announced as a part of the cast. Since that point, we have also heard that recent Bachelorette Charity Lawson is also on board, and who knows who else is going to be added over the weeks ahead?

We’re sure that the producers are facing more challenges this season with the tumultuous nature of this industry. Can you get a cast finalized in plenty of time? We’re sure that there is going to be a healthy mix of reality stars, performers, athletes, and a few surprises here and there. The only thing we hope is that there aren’t too many Stars who are obviously head and shoulders above the rest. We do like this show best when it is unpredictable, and it does allow for some people to have a real progression and sense of growth over the course of the year. Isn’t the series always better when that is the case?

We recognize that there is no premiere date as of yet for season 32 — however, at the same time we’re hopeful that we’re going to be seeing it at some point before the end of the month. It feels like the show needs to premiere at that point to be done before the Christmas holiday.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

