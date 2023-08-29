Dancing with the Stars 32 rumors: Is Mira Sorvino on board?

While it may not be official as of yet, it appears as though the latest possible Dancing with the Stars 32 cast member is out there — and she is certainly a familiar face.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino is set to be joining the ballroom competition show when it does eventually premiere. There is still (shockingly) no exact premiere date out there, but the plan is for the full cast to be revealed on September 13.

For those wondering, Sorvino and other actors can still compete on Dancing with the Stars due to it being covered by a separate SAG-AFTRA contract, even as the strike goes on across all sectors of the entertainment industry. We honestly hope that this is an opportunity for her to speak to what is going on here, plus also show a little bit more of who she is away from the screen.

Now, we should note that ABC does not typically confirm or respond to rumors and because of that, we are going to have to wait and see what ends up happening here when it comes to Sorvino on the cast. We do feel pretty confident for now that she is going to be included. She joins Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson, two reality stars who have already been confirmed for the new season. Typically, this show does have a mixture of actors, athletes, and reality personalities, and we tend to think that is going to be the case here.

For those who have not heard, Julianne Hough will be the new co-host this year, replacing Tyra Banks. The show is also returning to ABC after a season on Disney+, but it will also continue to stream there, as well.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

