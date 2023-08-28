Dancing with the Stars 32: Witney Carson not returning

The premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 32 is going to be here sooner rather than later, and we’re still waiting to learn the cast!

With all of this being said, there is one person who we now know is not taking part in the latest batch of episodes, and it is a familiar face in Witney Carson. The former champion took part in last season’s Disney+ exclusive, and she finished third with her partner Wayne Brady.

So why isn’t she coming back? As she explained in a post on TikTok, she does not want to move her young family mere months after welcoming a new baby:

“I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for … I definitely think this is just a break [from the show]. I hope it’s not a goodbye. But for now, we will be their number one cheerleader watching.”

Personally, we do think that she will be back someday. Witney has been a staple of the competition for some time and we think that in general DWTS needs to have as many familiar faces on it as possible for nostalgia purposes. Witney is not just a great dancer, but she’s an outstanding choreographer — we tend to think that producers will keep her mind.

In the end, our hope is that this announcement is just coming out mere days before the cast is revealed. The only reason the network may be keeping us waiting is because they’re still finalizing things. Everything is a little more complicated now in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike; while technically performers can be a part of this show if they choose to, they may opt against it solely due to the optics associated with the situation.

