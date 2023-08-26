Dancing with the Stars 32: Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough BTS

For whatever incredibly bizarre reason, there is still no season 32 premiere date for Dancing with the Stars season 32 at ABC and Disney+. Because of this, we’re still in some sort of strange, sequin-covered abyss.

What we can at least say at the moment is rather simple: Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are going to be the co-hosts this time around, and Julianne’s brother Derek looks to be on the judging panel alongside Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. We imagine that early on the show will mark the passing of former head judge Len Goodman, who had retired from the series at the end of season 31.

Cast-wise, all we can say is that we are getting Charity Lawson and Ariana Madix. Beyond that, everyone else is to be determined and that could be due to the SAG-AFTRA strike or a lot of other changing dynamics in the industry at the moment. We hope that an announcement comes soon, largely to generate a little more buzz in what is a rather generous dose of comfort TV this fall.

So as we prepare to see whatever is next, why not go behind the scenes for a moment with the two hosts? If you head over to the link here, you can see a video featuring both Alfonso and Julianne as they film the recently-released season 32 promo. The promo itself isn’t as important as just seeing the chemistry between the two, which feels really natural and fun. They both seem happy to be there and eager to get things underway. We certainly think that Julianne, a former pro dancer and judge on the show, is a far more natural fit than Tyra Banks ever was. While she has a lot of hosting in the reality TV space, she never felt like a perfect fit for the ballroom competition.

Now, let’s just hope that Dancing with the Stars is goofy, celebratory, and full of great dancing at the same time.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

