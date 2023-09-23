Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: Fall hopes

Is there a chance that we could learn about a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date at some point this fall? As you would imagine, there is so much to be excited about already!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin by noting the following: We want nothing more than to see the continuation of Tariq St. Patrick’s story, especially given the way that season 3 ended. We are now in a spot where he and Brayden are on the run and moving forward, they are going to have to do whatever they can in order to survive … and we tend to think that this won’t be an altogether easy thing for either one of them to actually do. We anticipate that there are a good many struggles ahead that they will have to deal with as they find a way to survive.

Now, we actually know that this season of Power Book II: Ghost was filmed prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike so for now, these episodes are just sitting on the shelf and we are left to wonder when they are going to arrive. Beyond just that, we are also left to wonder the long-term future beyond these particular episodes.

As good as it would be to get some sort of premiere date for the show this fall, that’s probably not going to happen. Why? Starz has a tendency to only air one 50 Cent-produced show at a time, and they are already set up until at least May with Power Book III: Raising Kanan coming in December and BMF season 3 arriving in March. They don’t need to rush an announcement here and the earliest we foresee something is in either January or February … but it could be longer than that.

As for whether or not season 4 is going to be the final one for the Michael Rainey Jr. show, obviously we hope that there is more! With that being said, though, we also think that we’ve seen enough TV at this point to know not to think of anything as a guarantee.

