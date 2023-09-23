SWAT season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for the fall

Is there a chance that we could learn a SWAT season 7 premiere date at some point this fall? Is there a lot to look forward to here?

Just like you would imagine, there are so many interesting things to think about when it comes to the show and the future, especially knowing that this is the final chapter for Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast. We’ve known that the end is coming for a long time, so that part of the story is not too much of a surprise.

So what more can we say right now? Well, when it comes to thinking about a potential premiere date for the final season, much of it is going to depend on where things stand when it comes to the WGA strike — and there are a number of different things still up in the air at the time of this writing. We are waiting to learn more in terms of if negotiations are going to lead to a fair deal. Is there hope? Yes, especially over the past few days. Yet, nothing is guaranteed at present.

What we can say is this — there is a chance that the seventh season is going to premiere in late January or February, provided that the writers’ strike is over and the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes soon after. Production would also need to kick off later this year.

So what are we expecting over the course of the final episodes?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say here that Hondo’s wedding is going to be front and center! Beyond that, of course there could be some exciting stories for a number of other characters, as well. We do think that each character deserves a proper endgame, so fingers crossed that this happens.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 7 this fall?

