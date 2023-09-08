SWAT season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for September

Now that we are into the month of September, what better time is there for a SWAT season 7 discussion?

First and foremost, we should start off here by reminding you of the rather-unfortunate news that the Shemar Moore series is near the end of the road. Season 7 is going to be the final one, and at the moment, there is no clear premiere date for it. This is due largely to the networks, studios, and streamers being unable to pay writers and actors what they deserve under new deals.

When the WGA strike began back at the start of May, we did get the sentiment that it was going to last for a long time. However, we still thought that we would be at some sort of conclusion at this point! The corporate powers-that-be are dragging their feet, and here is where we also note that the SAG-AFTRA strike has also been ongoing now for almost two months. If there is any September news when it comes to SWAT, it will be tied almost directly to the strikes. If you are looking to get anything beyond that, you will have to wait for a little while longer.

Now if there is one specific date range we are looking towards now long-term, it is somewhere around late January or February. Even those, though, are not confirmed, and it easily could be March.

No matter when Hondo and company return to TV, the #1 thing that we want at the moment is simply this: That the writers have the proper opportunity to give this show closure. It is one of the reasons why we were so upset when it was originally canceled before CBS reversed course on their decision. We’ve become so invested in a lot of these characters over the course of time!

What do you most want to see on SWAT season 7 when the show does eventually come on the air?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







