NCIS season 21: Show EP on possible season 22, future

For everyone who is not aware, NCIS season 21 is set to happen at some point in the 2023-24 season. It is mostly a matter of when. The WGA strike appears to be a close to ending, provided of course that the writers are presented with a fair deal.

Rather than focus on that, though, let’s look instead at another question: How long can this series realistically go? Is there still a lot of life left in it? We do recognize that it may be easy to take a pessimistic look and think it is well past its prime after decades on the air, but the viewership is still good. Is it the behemoth it once was? Not, but that can be said for all of network TV. Nobody’s getting the live ratings they were five or six years ago.

While nothing can be guaranteed as of yet when it comes to the super long-term future of NCIS as a show, it doesn’t appear that CBS is planning to shut it down soon. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for the 20th anniversary, here is what executive producer Charles Floyd Johnson had to say:

We have not been told by the network, “Wrap it up at the end of the 21st year.” So I think it’s open-ended [how long the show can last]. We are proceeding as if we’re going to continue.

At this point, we tend to think that the series has already withstood its largest obstacle in the departure of Mark Harmon. Now, they just have to preserve the people they have for as long as they can; it remains to be seen if the long time off the air right now is going to hurt it when it eventually returns.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

