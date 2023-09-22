Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Zombie update; Cirie’s big trouble

The state of the Big Brother 25 live feeds today is certainly unusual, and for a number of different reasons.

After all, consider this — there really isn’t that much strategy-wise that can happen this week! Cameron and Jared’s survival depends on them doing a series of competitions and since they are not on the feeds, every bit of information we have at the moment is secondhand.

For now, let’s just go ahead and say this first and foremost: Cameron looks to be ahead slightly in the race to dominate the competition front, and have a chance to fight for his life in the game on Thursday. If he can complete a challenge live during the episode, he gets to stay in the game. The house itself has already compared this situation to what happened to Kaitlyn and the puzzle back in season 20 and for now, that feels fair.

As of right now, it actually feels like the Matt, Jag, Cameron, and America group would rather have Cameron back over Jared. Of course, Blue would like to have her showmance for protection, and what’s happening when it comes to Cirie is obvious.

Cirie recognizes she’s in big trouble

The more that she and Jared have discussed today, the more that she’s realized how on an island the two are. Technically, we don’t think Mecole wants them to go, but she can’t put herself on an island for the sake of the two of them.

In the end, this is going to be a strange week where ultimately, you just want to lay back and not throw a larger target on yourself. If you are a great player, then the best thing you can do is let the targets drift a little bit.

