Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: How BB Zombies twist works

We’re now officially in the era of BB Zombies within Big Brother 25, but how exactly is this functioning within the game? If you have questions, we understand! It’s been a confusing time within the game, and we are starting to at least get a sense as to how parts of it work.

For now, what we can say is that Cameron and Jared remain in the house, and they are steadily competing for a chance to return on Thursday night. One of them is going to win an ongoing competition, and they will have a chance to compete in something else (perhaps a puzzle) on Thursday’s standard eviction show. The person who wins the ongoing competition will choose if they want to compete in that, or pass it off to the other person.

What we are looking at with the final puzzle is pretty simple: If the person wins it, they get back in the game. If they lose, the other person comes back. It almost feels a little bit like Family Feud.

As for what this means in terms of the rest of the week, get ready for a lot of nothing! Unless there is some house drama, we anticipate this being a pretty quiet week when it comes to strategy. It doesn’t make sense for anyone to create massive waves if they aren’t in danger, but they are some people who simply cannot help themselves. We’ve already seen that from the likes of Felicia and some other people who are talking about the fallout of what happened after the Double Eviction.

