The Challenge USA: Wes Bergmann retires from the game

Throughout a lot of The Challenge USA, Wes Bergmann made it clear that this was going to be his final season of the franchise. When he was eliminated from the show tonight, did he actually announce his retirement?

Well, let’s just say that the answer here is pretty clear: Yes. Wes made it clear that after his elimination (and after the blindside at the hands of Josh), he made it clear that he would not be coming back. You could see that it was difficult on him, but he’s also been a part of this franchise for a solid 18 years. That’s a LONG time and because of that, we do understand the thinking of wanting to move on and spend some more time with his family. Also, it does feel pretty clear to us that he’s got enough other great stuff going on in his life that he doesn’t need to do this show anymore to be successful.

The most dramatic part of all of this was mostly seeing Josh get so emotional, especially when he complained about TJ saying that Chris sent Wes “into retirement.” (Josh, you were a part of that!)

We should note that, per TJ, Wes is welcome back anytime to the show. We certainly could see him back in some sort of guest appearance, but as a Challenger? We tend to think that he will stick to that, unless of course there is some sort of super-particular reason why he would want to step back into this arena.

In the end, you don’t always go out on top following a season. Still, this is hardly going out with a whimper. He made it pretty deep into the season and honestly, just got really unlucky when it comes to the hopper selecting him with a small number of balls in there.

What did you think about Wes being eliminated on The Challenge USA, and Wes retiring from the franchise?

