We knew entering The Challenge USA season 2 episode 10 tonight that we were going to see a double elimination happen. However, there were questions about who was actually in danger. Michaela and Fessy each managed to secure their safety, and that left them in a spot where they had to make some tough decisions.

Take, for example, what happened to Cassidy, as she found herself betrayed by a number of her former allies. She went into the Arena full of rage that she was able to channel into her showdown with Alyssa. She made it pretty fair based on the fact that she was not one of the stronger female contestants this season, and this was a pretty close showdown in the air.

Meanwhile, Wes also found himself betrayed, both by Josh (who made a move targeting him as a threat) and also Lady Luck. Even though he didn’t have the most balls in the hopper, he was forced to battle it out with Chris, who has been almost consistently in danger most of the season. Yet, time and time again he finds his way through! He did that here, and it was pretty darn impressive all things considered.

Now, the question you have to wonder here is if this is truly the end of the road for Wes on The Challenge as a franchise. We don’t typically say this about guys who are so successful on the show, but it something that Wes himself has discussed for a significant part of the season! He realizes that he’s older and facing off against people who are young and athletic.

The hardest thing about losing Wes here

He did really well! This is a guy who got nine out of the ten patches and even still, that wasn’t enough thanks to how successful Chris was at this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Challenge USA season 2, including what else could be coming

What did you think about the events of The Challenge USA season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







