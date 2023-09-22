The Challenge USA season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Danger ahead

Following what you see tonight, are you excited to learn more about The Challenge USA season 2 episode 11? There is absolutely good stuff coming, not that this is some big shock based on where we are right now in the season. The final is not too far into the distance now and with that, some contestants are going to be more intent than ever to win.

So are we at the point now where you can argue the longtime Challengers have a distinct advantage over everyone else? It is really hard to argue that and honestly, we have no interest in even trying. These are people who have shown, time and time again, that they can navigate the endgame and strategically, they’ll be doing so here. The challenge that they face now is really just a matter of competing against some people who are hungry to win and, in some cases, are younger and perhaps more physical.

Unfortunately, CBS has once again not given too many details as to what lies ahead in the next episode, but we think the format over the years has given you a clear sense of what often happens at this point. Having a great alliance matters a lot, but so does not being SO outsized a threat that you stick out like a sore thumb. It’s one thing to help others make a final; it’s another of you present too much of a threat yourself so that others can’t win.

No matter what happens, we’re sure it will be (once again) pretty darn chaotic.

Based on what we saw tonight…

We do think that Cassidy is going to want some measure of revenge after being targeted by people she thought were in her own alliance. Meanwhile, for people like Chris and Tyler who are clearly on the outside, they mostly have to find a way in order to properly survive.

