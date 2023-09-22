The Morning Show season 3 episode 4: ‘The Green Light’ run time

As you get prepared to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 4 on Apple TV+ in a few days, why not discuss run time? We’re hoping that there is going to be a chance to see some really great stuff moving forward, especially since Bradley has a big role to play in what’s next and we will also learn more about whether or not Paul Marks is really gone from this world at all.

Now, we know that this installment is titled “The Green Light” — so what are we looking at when it comes to run time here? We realize that there is often a certain amount of variance that come come with episodes of the show, and we absolutely anticipate that we will see some of that moving forward.

However, it is not necessarily something that we’re going to see this time around. Episode 4 is clocked in at 52 minutes, which puts it right in line with a number of other episodes all across the board. We’ve noted this already, but we are continuing to see a pattern here where episodes of this show are a little bit shorter than the first time seasons. Is that intentional? Well, if nothing else, we do wonder if there is a real effort being made to condense things so that none of the stories are overly complicated. That may be rather helpful when it comes to ensuring that they remain tight and not overstuffed for no real reason. Some episodes in season 2 in particular did have a tendency to be a bit plodding.

Now, there are still a lot of episodes to come this season, and there are a number of questions that we need answers to right now. Take, for starters, whether or not we’re going to learn more about the hack — or, if there will be more stability behind the scenes at UBA.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on The Morning Show, including other details on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 3 episode 4 on Apple TV+?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are other great updates coming!

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







