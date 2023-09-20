The Morning Show season 3 episode 4: Is Bradley back?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, let’s look at the question #1 on our mind. Are you actually going to see Reese Witherspoon make a grand return as Bradley Jackson to the series?

We certainly do think for a lot of people out there that it’s more than understandable if you were frustrated by the character’s absence in episode 3. After watching it, ultimately it just didn’t feel like there was much room to include her. It was really about things happening at The Morning Show itself, and that is not a place where she works anymore. This does introduce a pretty fundamental problem into this season as a whole, and that is something that, at some point, is going to need to be worked out fully. How do you include Bradley when she has another job, even if it is under the UBA umbrella?

Well, if there is any sort of good news that we can share at present here, it is the rather-simple fact that you are at least going to be seeing Bradley in some form through episode 4, and we are hopeful that we could learn at least a little bit more of whatever happened with her and Cory. This was first set up during the two-part premiere event, where she assured him that there was nothing related to it that would come out in the leak. He did the same.

Can TMS still be interesting and dramatic without Bradley there? Sure, but there’s no doubt that Witherspoon is one of the most compelling actresses that the show has. You should try to take advantage of that as much as you can right?

In the end, there are still a number of episodes left and with that, of course, comes further opportunities.

