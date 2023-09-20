The Morning Show season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The UBA upfront

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 4 — want to know more?

Well, the first order of business here is that you are going to see an escalation of drama all across the board. How can there not be? This is what the fabric of this story is the vast majority of the time!

Here is what we can go ahead and tell you know — the title for season 3 episode 4 is “The Green Light,” which on the surface may be some sort of indicator for good news. Is that really the case, though? You can argue that we’re going to be seeing here a story that is really all about Paul and Cory getting the green light to negotiate — or someone else just building up and adding to the chaos that exists at UBA behind the scenes. This is not an ideal time to have this happen, given that upfronts are right around the corner and we know that this is a tricky time for just about any program.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full synopsis:

“The UBA Upfronts bring everyone together for a party in the Hamptons. Bradley and Alex each revisit a problematic relationship.”

So what are these relationships? Well, we hope that this isn’t just going to be revisiting anything with Mitch given that we have seen that play out SO many times on the show. The last thing that we want to see is something that is going to be a repeat occurrence after so many repeats that we have seen in the past.

In general, though, we do know that there are a lot of secrets that still need to be revealed here, including what’s gone on the in the past with Bradley in between seasons. Fingers crossed we get even more about that soon!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show right now, including the chance at a season 4

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







