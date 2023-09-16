The Morning Show season 3: An early season 4 tease!

We are only two episodes into season 3 of The Morning Show and yet, here we are thinking about a season 4! Can we really help it? We are in the midst of this TV culture that is all about wanting more, almost no matter the situation or circumstance. This is a show that has done some dramatic and exciting stuff, but we tend to imagine that even once the story is done for the fall, there will be more good stuff coming down the road.

(With this being said, of course we do think we’re going to need to exercise some patience amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.)

So is there anything that can be said already about season 4? While rather vague, executive producer and director Mimi Leder notes to Vanity Fair that to date, Alex and Bradley have “been beholden to the truth, and when they make huge mistakes, do they get a second chance? … Second chances are really, for me, very interesting to look toward in season four.”

Are we more curious than ever when it comes to season 4 now? Sure, though it is also hard to ascertain what Leder’s quote is a reference to given the amount of limited information that we have at this given moment in time. The biggest thing that we can say with some confidence now is that the writers have a chance to continue to explore current events on the show moving forward, while also still navigate through some other interesting stories for their characters. Maintaining that balance is almost always going to be key.

For now, just remember that episode 3 for the current season is coming to Apple TV+ on Tuesday night and for us personally, one of the big themes is going to be exploring and/or understanding more of the motives for one Paul Marks.

