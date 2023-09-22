American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2 theory: Is Adeline alive?

As we do prepare ourselves to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2 on FX next week, there is a lot to think about. Where do we start? Well, a good place is with a larger discussion of Adeline, who as of right now is one of the most mysterious characters on the show.

Here is what we know about her at present. For starters, the character is dead. Or, at the very least, they want us to think that she’s dead. Whether or not she truly is remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

For the time being, let’s analyze the evidence a little bit more here, shall we? For whatever reason, Dex (Matt Czuchry) has not said all that much to Anna (Emma Roberts) about his late ex, and it does feel like there’s something really uncomfortable about the past that he’s not that interested in disclosing. This only leads further to some questions about what happened to her, plus whether or not he is hiding something.

There is also another question that we should take a moment to think about here, and it’s significant on its own way — if Adeline, if she is still alive, is the one who is terrorizing Anna and trying to stop her pregnancy. Here is the origin of the idea — maybe Dex did something to her, or she had a psychotic break that caused her to fake her own death. Either way, she may be lurking somewhere out there for revenge.

The biggest thing that we’re left to wonder right now is rather simple: Is everything happening to Anna in her head? She may be getting drugged, or someone is deliberately playing tricks on her. In our mind, the show is just much more fun with a certain amount of uncertainty at its core.

Related – Get more news entering the next episode

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2?

Do you think that Adeline could actually be alive? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







