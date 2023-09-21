American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2 promo: Billie Lourd!

Following the premiere tonight on FX, it made sense for there to be big things within the American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2 promo?

So what did we get here? Well, let’s just say that we got a first look at the characters played by Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd this season. Seemingly, they work with Kim Kardashian’s character of Siobhan, who is Anna’s friend / publicist trying to get her everything that she wants … or is she?

The major narrative at the heart of this simple is pretty simple, as we’re left to wonder a little bit about whether or not the world as Anna continues to see it is real. The visions that she sees around her begin to escalate, but are they visions at all? Is there something dark and sinister underneath the surface?

Meanwhile, we do think that there are also some interesting suspects out there for who is actually causing all of this pain in her life, whether it be her husband Dex or even her husband’s late wife, who may actually not be dead at all. There is still that possibility that everything that she is seeing is totally made up but for us personally, this story is far more interesting if what she is seeing is actually real and there is someone out to get her.

Things are not going to get any easier for Anna as we move forward — rest assured of that 100%. Given the fact that she’s in the midst of an Oscar campaign more and more will be asked of her, and things could get quite complicated as a result.

You can watch the full episode 2 promo now over here.

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2, based on the promo?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

