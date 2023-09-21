Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4: Tommy and Mireya…

Rest assured that on tonight’s Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4, there is going to be some drama — there always is.

However, with this being said, there is one thing that we can say about the latest sneak preview that catches our eye: The possibility of a real romance for Tommy Egan. Could it be something that sticks? Sure, we’ve seemed a lot of doomed relationships for Joseph Sikora’s character over the years, with Holly and LaKeisha being two of the most iconic ones from the earlier days of the series.

What makes Mireya stand out? Well, at the moment, she seems to bring out a different side to Tommy, as it is bringing him a humanity that he hasn’t really had since before Ghost was dead. She’s also someone who has, at least on paper, actively tried to move away from a life of crime. She could be hiding something, but we honestly hope that she’s not. There is already a lot of jeopardy around her courtesy of her family and because of that, the high stakes are already there. This relationship could just help Tommy more to put down roots, and perhaps also want something beyond just success with a drug empire and a better relationship with his family. The more that you can throw all of these different things together at the end of the day, the better it is.

Now, the aforementioned sneak peek was all about watching these two characters have a little bit of a driving lesson, one where Tommy does his best to explain some of the finer joys of a stick-shift. Is there a lot of innuendo here? Let’s just say the quick answer here is “yes.”

We don’t think all the answers on the relationship will be revealed tonight. You will have to wait in order to see some…

