Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4: Don’t test Uncle Tommy

There are a few different things to discuss here when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4 on Starz next week. Let’s start things off here with a fantastic line: “Don’t test your Uncle Tommy.”

First things first, we should go ahead and note that this is a line that Joseph Sikora’s character says to D-Mac, who is clearly harboring a secret at the moment. We know that Tommy and JP both don’t want him out working the streets at his age, but can they really stop it? That’s one of the things that we’re left to think about here at the moment. We recognize fully that D-Mac wants to hustle and find his own way, even if that doesn’t always mean listening to some people around him.

(Of course, it is also pretty easy at this point to say that this feels so similar to what Tommy has said to Tariq over the years here.)

So what else is going on in this episode? Well, Claudia may be getting some sort of opportunity and if she’s smart, she will do whatever she can in order to get out of the city as soon as humanly possible. Is there any real value to her being around her family? We doubt it at this point, but she hasn’t quite listened so far.

How much more danger is Tommy in?

To put it bluntly, very. He obviously has everything going on when it comes to Diamond and some trust issues there, but then you’ve also got the police breathing down his neck, as well. This isn’t something that you can just ignore at this point, even if a lot of the cops in the world of this show have proven themselves to be pretty darn incompetent over the years.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4?

