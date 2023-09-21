America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League confirmed; new details

We first heard earlier this month that America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League was going to be the latest spin-off coming to NBC. However, we didn’t have a sense as to how exactly that was going to work!

Luckily, that has since changed as today, the fine folks at the network have started to lift the veil as to what to expect here, and it does feel like some great stuff is going to be coming that makes it different from the past few seasons. Below (per Variety), you can see a little bit more of what the actual premise here is:

Similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts on “Fantasy League” picking from the winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world pre-selected by viewers. For the first time in franchise history, each judge will compete alongside the contestants and will mentor and guide the acts throughout the competition in the hopes that their team will earn the title of champion. The Golden Buzzer will be back sending acts straight to the finals, but with a twist, as each judge can use their coveted Golden Buzzer for their own act or to steal an act from another judges’ team.

What makes this great is that America can actually be involved from the get-go here and even if the show is pre-taped, they won’t feel as excluded as they have over the course of the past few spin-offs. The premise here feels actually a little more similar to Simon Cowell’s other franchise in The X Factor, but that could work for this particular environment.

One judging change

Sofia Vergara (pictured above) will be replaced by former judge Mel B for the series. That does not mean that she will be gone forever, as it may just be due to scheduling conflicts or other commitments.

