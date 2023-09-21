Dancing with the Stars 32: Matt Walsh steps away amidst strike

It felt like it was only a matter of time but today, Dancing with the Stars season 32 has lost its first contestant due to the WGA strike.

Over the weekend, it was first revealed to a number of people that the ballroom competition actually employs a WGA writer, which makes it a struck show. Given it is a reality competition show, the assumption always was that it was okay for actors to sign on, especially since it is not in violation of the SAG-AFTRA strike agreement.

Today, Veep alum Matt Walsh revealed that he is stepping away through the remainder of the strike, and a report from Variety suggests that the show could be delayed unless the WGA strike reaches a conclusion by the end of the day. There have been claims that this could be possible, but it is far from confirmed.

In a statement, here is what Walsh had to say about his decision to walk away:

“I am taking a pause from Dancing with the Stars until an agreement is made with the WGA. I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement. This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal. I have been and will always stand with my union members of the WGA, SAG and DGA. Beyond our union artists, I am sensitive to the many people impacted by the strike and I hope for a speedy and fair resolution, and to one day work again with all the wonderful people I met at DWTS who tolerated my dancing.“

It is certainly possible that other cast members could walk away from the show in the interim; we will have to wait and see on that.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

