The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 3 run time

Leading into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 3 on AMC, what can we say when it comes to run time?

Well, we should note, first and foremost, that the first two episodes for the Norman Reedus series were certainly longer than expected. Both ran for an hour and a half once you factored in commercials, and that made them feel almost like mini-movies in their own right.

So what are we looking at this time around? Well, if you are rooting for something that is equal in length, let’s just say already that you are going to be disappointed here. Episode 3 is currently slated to run for an hour and ten minutes when you factor in commercials, so it will be considerably shorter than that on the AMC+ app.

In general, we do still expect some huge things within this episode even though there is a shorter run time. After all, remember for a moment here that we’re talking all about a journey by Daryl Dixon and Laurent into Paris, which should prove to be a fantastic look into how this city is faring amidst the zombie apocalypse. We have seen a good bit of it already, but it was during those flashbacks at the start of episode 2.

Will all of the episodes be over an hour long?

Let’s just say that we would not be surprised, given that there is so much content that is going to be crammed into just a small handful of episodes here. However, at the same time nothing is guaranteed. What matters the most is that the story of Daryl Dixon lives up to all the hype we have for it in our head.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

