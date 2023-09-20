When Calls the Heart season 10 ratings steady versus NFL

We know that we did have some concerns when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10 ratings this fall, and for one simple reason: Pro football.

Just think about it like this for a moment — we know that the NFL is a dominant force and has been for many years now. There was no utter reason to think that this was going to change in 2023, and we did wonder if NBC’s Sunday night broadcasts would end up wrecking some havoc on the Erin Krakow drama. After all, back when it aired in the winter / spring, the Hallmark Channel never had to worry about this at all!

In the end, though, this is where we come in here with some very-good news that should offer up some comfort: The numbers have been as solid the past two weeks versus the NFL as they’ve been all season, at least in terms of live metrics. The most recent episodes of When Calls the Heart drew 1.76 million and 1.84 million viewers, respectively, which is around the average audience of 1.82 million for the season. That shows that Hearties remain as devoted and dedicated an audience as you are going to find, and it also justifies further the decision to order a season 11 early. (As many of you know, that season is currently in production.)

Does it remain true that viewership for this season is down overall from season 9? Yes, but we tend to think that this is a symptom of there being fewer people who watch live TV in the summer in general. Many of those viewers are likely catching up with it after the fact, whether it be through their DVR or streaming.

We still have a handful of episodes still to go this season, so we’ll have to see what the audience ends up being with those!

