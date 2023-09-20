Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A fall reveal?

Are we going to be getting some sort of big Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date reveal this fall? It probably is not much of a surprise, but we hope that we get at least some sort of sense soon as to when the show is coming back!

Unfortunately, most of the past few months have instead been spent with tabloid headlines and rumors, with a lot of them originating from what we saw with Kevin Costner’s personal life or alleged behind-the-scenes scheduling issues. Now, we are months into the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and until those are done, it does make getting a premiere date announcement all the more difficult.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

With all of this being said, though, is there still hope for something on the horizon? We absolutely hope so, but it will take the strikes ending for that to be the case. We tend to think there is a multi-pronged approach to getting the drama back on the air, and it begins with the strikes ending and from there, us getting word on when production will actually get back underway.

From there, the next order of business will be getting far enough into production where Paramount feels comfortable enough revealing a date — from there, it could actually be announced. Our hope is that come November or December, we’ll have a better sense of when the final episodes of the series will be here — just don’t expect them until at least some point in 2024. Given how much is tethered to this franchise, including spin-offs and prequels galore, you better believe that they will take however long they need to get this right.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Yellowstone now, including a few other details about what the future could be

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more insight that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







