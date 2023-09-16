Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: The real challenge for cast, crew

Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is absolutely coming to Paramount Network at some point, and of course there are reasons for excitement there!

However, at the same exact time, isn’t it fair to say there are plenty of reasons for confusion? This is one of the most bizarre TV-related sagas of the past several years, both in terms of what’s been reported about its future, what is mere conjecture, and how few people we’ve heard officially speak on the record. We’ve heard a few assorted things from Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner and in the end, that’s about it.

Basically, the situation we’re in at the moment in regards to the Dutton family saga is one where uncertainty simply breeds more uncertainty. There is no return date for episode 9 as of right now because the remaining episodes have not been filmed. Meanwhile, the remaining episodes have not been filmed due to the fact that there’s no real indication that scripts are ready. Meanwhile, Sheridan cannot work on scripts so long as the WGA strike is on. Even if strikes were done, the SAG-AFTRA strike makes it so that the cast cannot film. Even if the strikes are over and all writers and actors get a fair deal, the winter weather in Montana may make filming inhospitable. Even when production starts, there is still no indication on if Costner will be back in any form.

For now, the challenge with Yellowstone is trying to stay above water as all of this uncertainty threatens to bring everyone down. The actors cannot speak on the rumors during the strike, and everything the network has said has been pretty vague.

The only one thing we know for sure

The remainder of the series is going to be hugely dramatic, and we are going to get some sort of proper end-off. We may just have to wait a long time for it, perhaps infinitely longer than we would have expected going in.

