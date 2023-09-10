Yellowstone season 5: Will season 1 on CBS shape the future?

As we wait to see Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network down the road, it is strange to be here discussing season 1. However, this is precisely where we are in the wake of the news that CBS is airing the Kevin Costner show from the beginning this fall.

So why are they doing that? The simple answer is that they don’t have as much other scripted programming due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and because of that, their parent company Paramount wants to see if there are any new viewers to mine here. They clearly believe there are people out there who don’t have cable and can check out the show for the first time; or, that they can get people hooked on a re-watch.

As many of you may know already, we are not going to be seeing Yellowstone season 5 arrive for many months still due to the strikes and other scheduling questions — it’s a 2024 release at this point, and there are a wide range of possible dates. The scripts aren’t even written yet and heck, we don’t even know how many episodes we are going to get!

You can argue that the CBS airings of season 1 will certainly improve the show’s season 5 performance when it does come on, but Paramount is looking beyond this. Remember that after Yellowstone is done in season 5, there are plans for an unnamed spin-off alongside more prequels from the Taylor Sheridan universe. They want to get people hooked on as many different shows here as possible! Because of that, the strategy now remains to grab as many people as possible and then hope that they will stick around for not just other seasons, but also additional iterations of the franchise.

Will this work long-term? It has so far to launch 1883 and 1923, so we have no reason to have anything other than confidence.

