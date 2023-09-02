Yellowstone season 5 part 2: Will we get any John Dutton at all?

We know at this point that Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is likely many months away and as a result of that, we’re left to sit back and speculate away. What is the story going to be and, beyond just that, how much of John Dutton are we going to get? These are things that, at least for now, we are left to sit back and wonder a good bit about.

So do we have any clear answers? Not 100%, but at the same time, we’re less and less optimistic at this point that we will ever get another appearance from Kevin Costner on the show again.

If you did not know, yesterday the show’s star testified as a part of a divorce case about the various reasons why his time on the Paramount Network show ended when it did, whether it be due to money or scheduling differences. We’ve heard him say in the past that he is no longer under contract with the show, and it certainly sounded as though what happened with him behind the scenes could play out for some time.

Just from how all of this sounds, it certainly does not sound like a situation where John Dutton is going to have a big role in the final episodes of the show.

What we want

If nothing else, can we get just one more episode to get more closure for the character? That is absolutely something that we want and the story really needs since otherwise, his final moments are really more about his relationship with Summer rather than the direct future of his family.

All indications we do get at the moment suggest that John is going to be killed off, even if it’s not in some ridiculous over-the-top fashion. We just don’t see how you have the show moving forward without him.

What do you most want to see when it comes to John Dutton on Yellowstone season 5?

How do you think that his story could conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

