Yellowstone season 5: Kevin Costner talks potential exit

The situation around Yellowstone season 5 over the course of the year has almost been as compelling off-screen as it has been on. After all, consider the variables that are out here, whether it be reports about production being delayed earlier this year or alleged scheduling issues related to star Kevin Costner.

Now, the actor has finally spoken out more about the situation and, in the end, it seems like the whole situation is perhaps less dramatic than it seems.

According to TMZ, Costner testified in Santa Barbara today as a part of a divorce hearing this his impending departure from the Paramount Network hit has to do in part with both his schedule and also money. He claims that he moved around the schedule for his movie Horizon to do the second part of Yellowstone season 5, but that the show was not ready to film at that time. This is where things got a little more complicated. At first, it looked like production was pushed back to find the right time-frame that worked for everyone; now, it has been shut down altogether amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. There is no telling when the second part of the season is going to air.

As for whether or not Costner will be a part of it at all, we still hold out hope that he will have at least a brief appearance — but nothing is confirmed. The actor is clearly enough of an icon that he doesn’t need to do any more of the show; it really just comes down to if he wants a little more closure to John Dutton’s story, and also potentially what some of the shooting dates are.

What else do we know about season 5?

Well, for starters, that it is the final season and it will lead into a spin-off. We wouldn’t be shocked if the remainder of the episodes feel somewhat like the final ones of Succession … but it’s hard to say too much when Taylor Sheridan cannot work on scripts during the strike.

Do you think that we will ever see Kevin Costner again moving into Yellowstone season 5?

