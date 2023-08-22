Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Impact of CBS airing

For those who have not heard as of yet, Yellowstone is going to get yet another chance to shine coming up this fall. However, it will not be airing in its typical Paramount Network home.

So what are we seeing here instead? Well, that is rather simple, as there are episodes of the Kevin Costner series that are now going to be a part of CBS. The network is starting from season 1, which allows some viewers the chance to watch from the beginning in the event that they haven’t seen it already.

So is this going to influence at all when we are going to see the cable network bring the show back for the rest of the run? In theory, we’re sure that they would like to, but there’s only so much control that they have on that subject for now. After all, remember for a moment here that a lot of it is tied to the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are still on strike. There is no near end in sight for that — we really just wish these talented people were paid what they deserve.

Ultimately, these deals getting done, plus Yellowstone actually starting to film, are going to be the things that really influence a return date more so than anything else. If there is any advice that we can hand down on all of this for now, it is rather simple: Patience. Given that we are now looking at the final batch of episodes for these shows, that probably does also mean a few challenges and twists that were not planned in advance. Remember that back when season 5 started, there was not any indication that it would be the end.

