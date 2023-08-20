Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Is 2024 sure thing?

Can we count on Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arriving on Paramount Network at some point in 2024? Or, is the very notion of this already falling apart?

Well, first and foremost, let’s get further into the fact that the Kevin Costner series is still not shooting, and it may not for a good while still. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are currently keeping everything on hold and even when they are over, there are some other issues to be worked out. Take, for starters, the fact that there are no scripts apparently ready for what’s coming up. Or, the idea that the episode count could dramatically change from here on out thanks to this now being the final season. Then, add to all of this weather considerations in Montana. Is the cast and crew really going to film in the winter? That remains to be seen, but this is certainly something that we are thinking about already at this point. It is pretty darn hard not to!

Even with all of these question marks, we do remain fairly optimistic for many reasons that we will dive into Dutton Ranch in 2024. After all, there is no extensive post-production process with a show like this and because of that, it will be easy to turn these episodes around whenever they are absolutely done. Beyond just that, there is also the fact that Paramount Network is going to be desperate to get the show back.

After all, remember this: They haven’t had a huge hit like this on the air for most of 2023. They rely on this viewership for ad revenue, and it certainly helps to boost attention to everything else they have. They benefit greatly from getting it back, and as soon as humanly possible.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates coming in the near future.

