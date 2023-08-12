Yellowstone season 5 part 2 spoilers: Star teases more violence

It is true that at the time of this writing, there is no clear indication as to when we are going to see Yellowstone season 5 part 2 arrive. However, whenever it does, it is almost a sure thing that there is going to be a lot of drama. How can there not be based on a lot of the stuff that we have had a chance to see over the years?

Well, at the forefront of the story moving forward is going to probably be Beth trying to take out Jamie and, at the same time, Jamie trying to take out Beth. It’s also possible that John gets caught in the crosshairs. It doesn’t feel like Kevin Costner’s character is going to make it out of this alive, even if we do have some more questions as to how exactly everything will transpire.

One thing that we can at least say with some confidence? Things are probably going to get violent. Speaking to TVLine in a new interview prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is what Wes Bentley had to say:

“The potential is there … We’ve seen what this show can be and how violent this world can be. I thought it was really amazing to see the restraint [in the first half of] this season from the violence.

“It was a different kind of intensity than we’ve had in previous seasons … Maybe that’s a build-up for some crazy bloodbath at the end, or maybe that tension continues until it explodes in some more compact way.”

We know that there are plans for some sort of follow-up series after Yellowstone, but who will survive to be in it? That’s where things remain unclear. We honestly hope that one or two familiar faces survive, but it remains to be seen who that will be. This show does have those notes of a great Shakespearean tragedy; we wouldn’t be shocked if this is echoed through what we see in the end.

What do you think could be coming moving into Yellowstone season 5 part 2 on Paramount Network?

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

