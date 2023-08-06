Yellowstone season 5 part 2 return date: Luke Grimes on future

We recognize fully that we are going to be waiting a long time for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 to arrive on the Paramount Network. Would it be great if we got news sooner rather than later? Absolutely, but there is no evidence that this is going to happen.

After all, it is worth remembering this at the moment: The cast still has no clue what it is even going to happen. There aren’t even any scripts on the future as of yet!

Speaking to People Magazine prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Luke Grimes (who plays Kayce Dutton on the series) made it clear that resolving the WGA strike has to be done before anything else:

“We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers strike … I think we would be if it weren’t for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They got to get that all sorted, and then we’ll be getting after it.”

Since these comments the actors have joined the writers on the picket lines, but the WGA strike is the one that needs to end first in order to really get the ball rolling. That would give Taylor Sheridan a chance to get the scripts together for whenever the SAG-AFTRA strike is done; then, cameras can get rolling again.

At this point, there’s no feasible way for season 5 to come on the air at some point this year; heck, it could be spring or even summer of 2024 before the Duttons are back on TV. For now, the only thing that we can do is hope that all TV actors and writers end up being paid exactly what it is that they deserve — and what they are fighting for.

