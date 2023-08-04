Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Kelly Reilly on eventual end

As some of you probably know at this point, we are going to be waiting for a long time to see the second half of Yellowstone season 5. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still underway and beyond just that, the show would still need to organize a filming schedule.

Just to make matters even crazier for a moment, we’re not sure how much the cast even knows about what lies ahead for the rest of the season — otherwise known as the rest of the series. No matter how many episodes are remaining, this is going to be the final stretch on the Paramount Network.

So while the finer details still remain unclear, here is some of what Kelly Reilly had to say (per Insider) about what the future could be in a Blu-Ray featurette for the first half of the season. (This was recorded far in advance of the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

“The main theme of protecting and sustaining this way of life in this land is the bottom of everything … So I don’t know which way it’s going to go but we’re in season five, and who knows what’s in store.

“Thought [the end] will probably be beautiful and epic, I’m not sure it will be happy.”

Why would we assume that it was going to be happy? Just think about what we have seen here over the years? We know that this is a pretty dark show sometimes, and we have seen some really tough things happen to a lot of different characters over the course of it. There is already a prevailing sentiment that we are going to see John Dutton killed off by the very end, so who knows what else we could end up seeing along the way?

