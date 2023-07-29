Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: August hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to learn anything more when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 over the course of August? Let’s start off here by just noting this: We very-much would like at least some sort of update! A premiere date would be ideal, but can we at least get confirmation as to who’s coming back, or what the story could look like?

We don’t want to get too far into this article without at least trying to paint a somewhat-realistic picture here for what lies ahead: If you were hoping to see Yellowstone season 5 return this year, you’re going to be disappointed. Pending some sort of enormous, last-minute surprise, it is hard to envision a pathway where this happens. The best thing that you can hope for is that a return date to be announced, and that’s not even a sure thing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say this: Yellowstone is probably not going to get a return date revealed in August, and possibly not even September. It may be the end of the year before anything is confirmed!

What is the reason for that? Well, primarily, it has to do with the continuance of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It is impossible to film without scripts, just as it is also impossible to film without actors. Paramount and the other studios/streamers need to get this issue resolved, and that means paying everyone what they are worth. We don’t think a return date for season 5 will be announced until production is back underway, and that may not happen this year depending on when the strikes are over. Let’s say that a deal is struck in November — because of conditions in Montana at that point, plus the need to get scripts together, cameras may not start rolling until late winter or early spring.

In the end, you’re still going to need patience and a lot of it! Let’s just hope that the remainder of the story ends up being worthwhile.

Related – Get more news regarding the future of 1923

When do you think we will see Yellowstone season 5 back on the air here?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







