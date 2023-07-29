1923 season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for August

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to a 1923 season 2 premiere date over the course of August? Will we get some news?

At this point, we do recognize if there are some out there who are starting to feel a little bit impatient. After all, once upon a time there was a plan for the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series to return to production this summer! Unfortunately, that plan has since changed, and we are now in this spot where we are in the midst of this long wait brought on by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Let’s go ahead and remind you of this — while Paramount+ and the studio alone do not have the sole power to end the strikes, they could be a major component in pushing for an end. They have the power to try and change things! Unfortunately, we have yet to see any conversations between the corporate powers-that-be and the unions since the strikes started and because of that, the odds of us getting some 1923 season 2 premiere date news are pretty darn low at the moment. As a matter of fact, we’d consider it a miracle if we get any major news on this subject before the end of the summer!

At the moment, it seems like the earliest these strikes could end is late summer / early fall and so long as that is the case, we probably won’t get the Yellowstone prequel back until at least the spring or summer of 2024. This means that there won’t be any news announced in August, and we personally don’t think any premiere-date news in particular will be revealed until production is underway.

In the end, let’s just say this: Paramount+ won’t announce anything at this point until they are 100% sure they can meet the date

Do you think we are going to get a 1923 season 2 premiere date over the course of August, or any news at all?

(Photo: Paramount+.)

