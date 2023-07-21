1923 season 2 premiere date: Same issue as Yellowstone?

For those who have not heard the news already, there are some complications out there for Yellowstone moving forward; so what about the prequel 1923?

Before we go down too far any particular rabbit hole, let’s just spend a moment trying to outline what the situation at hand really is here. We are talking about a story in which the writers and actors’ strikes are already causing delays for both shows, which also can be said for the bulk of television out there in general. Then, you are also adding on top of that here difficult filming conditions in the late fall and winter that come with production in Montana. The Hollywood Reporter maps this out rather extensively for Yellowstone, so what could it mean for this other show?

Well, here is what we can say for the time being — if the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are not done in late November, it could make production difficult for 1923 for a significant stretch of time. Can they still do some shooting in the colder months? Sure, but there are challenges that could delay a potential premiere date further. We already think that we are going to be waiting until at February 2024 to see Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast back, but it could be even later than that!

In the end, though, we actually don’t think that the issues plaguing 1923 are as bad as the ones plaguing Yellowstone, mostly because even if conditions are rough in Montana in the winter, there are some scenes that have traditionally been shot elsewhere. Think in terms of what we saw with Spencer Dutton over the course of the first season, with his stuff being shot in a number of different places all over the world. Don’t rule out the possibility of getting something like this again.

