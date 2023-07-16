1923 season 2 premiere date: Is 2023 now off the table?

Is there any hope at all now that we are going to see 1923 season 2 on Paramount+ this calendar year? For a long span of time, we did have some hope that the production could be turned around in time. Unfortunately, at this point let’s just say that our perspective is a little different, and there are some reasons for that.

First and foremost, it is important to know this: Even before the SAG-AFTRA strike began days ago, it was looking unlikely that we would get the Yellowstone prequel this year. The latest events just cement things further.

At this point, you are basically counting on a number of different things to happen all at once to get everyone back to work. First and foremost, you have to hope that both the writers and actors’ strikes are resolved within the next few weeks, and that’s going to be a challenge given the divide between them and the studios. From there, you also have to hope that scripts can get done in a reasonable amount of time, and that you can schedule all of the cast. That’s a little more complicated for a show like 1923 that has big names like Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

While this show has a shorter post-production time than some others out there, there is still some work required in editing to ensure that the episodes are polished and ready to go. What we’re trying to say here is to have realistic expectations … and also prepare to be really patient. Otherwise, you are setting yourself up for some big-time disappointment down the road. It may be spring, at the earliest, before we are able to return to the ranch.

