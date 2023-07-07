1923 season 2 premiere date: What delay means for Paramount+

As many of you know at this point, 1923 season 2 is going to take a little bit longer than expected to arrive over on Paramount+.

So what is going on here? Well, filming was meant to begin earlier this summer, but it has sincce been delayed due to the writers’ strike that has at this point largely dominated headlines within the entertainment industry. There is no precise end in sight, and even when the strike is over, we don’t imagine that filming will be able to start right away. Scripts will still need to be written by Taylor Sheridan, and then there are the busy schedules of people like Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

With all of this in mind, it means that 1923 season 2 is almost sure to not be coming on this year — and this could create some larger problems for Paramount+ down the road. How so? Let’s just put it this way — it now makes it so much harder for them to be able to go forward and get some top-tier programming on the air in 2023.

Let’s just put it this way — both this show and Tulsa King are now on hold. Meanwhile, Mayor of Kingstown has not even been renewed just yet and a lot of that could come down to what is going on when it comes to Jeremy Renner’s health. Even Halo, a big-budget show from outside the Sheridan umbrella, may not premiere until 2024. Some other popular series like SEAL Team and Criminal Minds: Evolution cannot start filming until the strike is over.

We do think that on some level, Paramount+ would love nothing more than to get at least one 1923 season 2 episode on this year to give them something to promote. Yet, if they really want that, shouldn’t they consider helping to get a deal done with the writers? That is the best option they have…

Related – Check out some other news about the future of 1923 at present

When do you think we will actually see 1923 season 2 premiere?

Let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the show.

(Photo: Paramount+)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







