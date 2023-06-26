1923 season 2 star Harrison Ford on long-term acting future

Even though Harrison Ford may be 80 years old, he has no interest in slowing down — which is a good thing, given his busy schedule.

As so many of you 1923 fans out there know, the Yellowstone prequel has already been greenlit for a second season; we’re not just waiting for the writers’ strike to end for the cast and crew to return to work. Meanwhile, he also has a critical role in Shrinking, which is also coming back for another season.

At the moment, though, Ford is mostly in the press due to his work in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. When asked about why he wants to continue acting at his age to CNN’s Chris Wallace (per Deadline), he made his thoughts pretty clear:

“I don’t do well when I don’t have work … I love to work… I love to feel useful. It’s my Jones, I want to be helpful.”

He also then went on to explain why he loved his profession so much:

“It is the people that you get to work with. The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration… it’s the combined ambition, somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene and I don’t feel obliged to do anything but I am naturally affected by the things that I work on.”

Hearing Ford speak about his craft is often fun, mostly because he doesn’t often speak to much about his personal life or other things. He’s a man who, despite being one of the biggest movie stars of the past 50 years, still manages to have an air of mystery about him. It’s why he can descend into a role like Jacob Dutton and be incredibly believable.

Our anticipation, at least for now, is that 1923 will return with season 2 in 2024 — we’ll let you know if that changes.

What are you the most excited to see moving into 1923 season 2 with Harrison Ford?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

