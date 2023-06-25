1923 season 2 star talks mysterious path forward

With each passing day we know that we are closer to 1923 season 2 arriving over on Paramount+ — yet, we also still know there are other mysteries. After all, remember that there is no return date as of yet, and nor is there any evidence that we will be getting one anytime soon. The writers’ strike remains ongoing, and executive producer Taylor Sheridan is not working on any scripts in solidarity with the rest of the union.

What we are trying to say at present is pretty simple: No one in the cast still has any idea what the future of the show looks like. The remain as in-the-dark as their characters, and of course we imagine that this is frustrating to some of them.

Speaking on this subject further to Deadline, here is what Aminah Nieves had to say:

No [I don’t know what is coming up], and I’m at the edge of my seat. I have no clue.

So when is all of this going to change? Well, at some point after the strike ends we’re sure that some scripts will start to roll in. We tend to think that next month will be worth watching there. After the networks / streaming services strike some sort of deal with the actors (whose SAG-AFTRA contract expires at the end of the month), we imagine that discussions will intensify with the WGA again. Hopefully, a fair deal happens and we can start to see things move forward.

For the time being, it is clear that 1923 season 2 filming has been pushed back to an uncertain date. If it is able to start this fall, then there’s a chance we could see episodes air in either spring or summer 2024. We know already that season 2 is going to be the final season, but there’s a chance for some more prequels later on. So long as the greater Yellowstone franchise makes money for Paramount+, they have no incentive to end it. Just keep that in mind as you wait.

