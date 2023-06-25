1923 season 2 premiere date: What will we learn this summer?

Are we going to have a chance to learn something more about a 1923 season 2 premiere date over the course of the summer? Well, we should start by noting once more that the demand is absolutely here for it and understandably so. Just remember that we’re talking about a prequel on Paramount+ that was enormously popular, and it also managed to deliver some pretty awesome performances from Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Also, given that Yellowstone is going to be off the air for a good while still, it makes sense to check in on one of the prequels.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Now, unfortunately, is where we have to come in and swing the hammer of bad news: If you were hoping for a big, substantial update here, you are going to be let down. There is no expected premiere date yet for season 2, and we’d be honestly surprised if one surfaces over the course of the summer, let alone the fall. After all, we’re getting close to being two months in to the biggest writers’ strike since the 2007-08 season, and there is no apparent end in sight. The only person who has a clear idea what is coming up net is executive producer Taylor Sheridan, and he is not putting metaphorical pen to paper until the strike wraps up.

If there is any sort of 1923 related news to hope for this summer, it is likely tied to a potential end to the strike. That would at least be enough for us to start to feel like we are inching closer to real progress, and we could honestly start to get really excited about that. Filming has already been delayed, and there is no start time for it yet. We know that both Ford and Mirren are exceptionally busy, but doing this show will be a top priority.

For now…

The best-case scenario is that we end up getting this show on the air in the first half of 2024. It’s hard to be more specific given the current state of things.

Related – How 1923 is set up here to give us even more prequels across the board

What do you think we could learn about 1923 season 2 over the course of the summer?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do that, come back here for even more information in the near future.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







