1923 season 2: Taylor Sheridan talks even more prequels

At this point, it is pretty darn clear that we’re going to be seeing the end of the road for 1923 following the upcoming season 2. With that being said, this is not necessarily the end of the franchise at large. There’s still potential for SO much more within the history of the Dutton Ranch.

Luckily, it does seem as though Taylor Sheridan has enough ideas to pay that off, and Paramount still seems eager to spend the money to make more happen. Both 1923 and its predecessor 1883 both provided to be huge hits and because of this, we do think the door remains open for more. We just have to wait and see more of what the future holds, and when more prequels are announced!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

As a part of his new feature with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan broke down the challenges that come with making these shows:

“[The prequels are] time capsules of life in Montana as a microcosm of the world as a whole … They’re big spectacles, and the more that you move into the modern era, the bigger that spectacle becomes. I know these are huge bets Paramount makes on me every time. I’m asking them to give me Game of Thrones season six money for what is essentially a pilot every year, and that’s a big ask. As long as I do my job well, and people don’t bore of the genre, I think there will be enough for many more [prequels] — three or four. Chris McCarthy trusts me, because I haven’t been wrong yet.”

Now, of course we’ll just have to wait and see what some of these prequels are, but we tend to think he could easy fit another couple of eras in here. Take, for starters, the post-war period in the late 1940’s / early 1950’s. Then, you can also do something during the timeframe of Vietnam.

Related – The second part of Yellowstone season 5 could end up being extended

On the other side of 1923 season 2, what do you think we are going to see from the greater Taylor Sheridan universe?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back here for even more great updates as we move forward

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







